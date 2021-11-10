BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

