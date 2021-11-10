CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.42%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.