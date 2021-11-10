Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00484846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00067108 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

