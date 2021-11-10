Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 160 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $189.62. 12,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,418. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

