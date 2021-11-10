Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock traded down $17.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $832.25. 12,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,443. ASML Holding has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

