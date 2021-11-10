Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$2.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($2.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,881. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,152,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

