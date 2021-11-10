Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,019 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,159. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

