Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $25.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 253,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

