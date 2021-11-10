Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $3,480,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 2,483,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,828,455. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

