Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

