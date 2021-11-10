$1.73 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.31. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 404,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,555. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

