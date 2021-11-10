Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 249,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

