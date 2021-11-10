AltraVue Capital LLC Has $56.10 Million Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,244 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for about 9.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.58% of Avid Bioservices worth $56,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 112,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,268. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

