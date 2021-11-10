Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 307,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.