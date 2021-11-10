Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $38.47 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 11.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $38,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,822. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45.

