Pantheon Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,719. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

