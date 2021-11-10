$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.84. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.65. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $528.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.16 and its 200 day moving average is $462.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

