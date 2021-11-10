Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $509.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.03 and its 200 day moving average is $426.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.