Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 9,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,712. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39.

