Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,983,000 after buying an additional 277,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 226,813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 194,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares during the period.

GNR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,801. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

