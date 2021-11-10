Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,654. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $264.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

