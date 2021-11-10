Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,664. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.57.

