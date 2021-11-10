Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

