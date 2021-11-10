Blackstone Inc Sells 125,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Blackstone Inc lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned 0.27% of JFrog worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

