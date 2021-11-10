Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,704,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,836,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

