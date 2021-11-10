Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,908,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,704,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,836,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.