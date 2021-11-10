Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

