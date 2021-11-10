Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 107,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

