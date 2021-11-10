Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 20,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,703. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

