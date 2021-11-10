CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,724. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Get CorMedix alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorMedix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of CorMedix worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.