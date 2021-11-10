Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,208. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

