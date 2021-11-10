2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 48,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,699 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $26.74.

The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 2U by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in 2U by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.87.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

