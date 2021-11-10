API3 Price Up 13.7% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $202.79 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

