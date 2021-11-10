Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Dynamic has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,820.64 or 0.07050095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.00416840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $712.79 or 0.01042441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.68 or 0.00416334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00278843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00228979 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.