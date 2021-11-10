bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $51.31 or 0.00075037 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $923,546.56 and $309,688.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.