Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 150,903 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,340,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

