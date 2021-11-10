QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,123. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

