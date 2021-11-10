Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Athene by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

