Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,141. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

