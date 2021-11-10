$2.48 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.83 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $110.03. 64,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

