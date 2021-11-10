ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. 61,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

