Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 40,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

