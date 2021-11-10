The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.19. 3,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,591. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

