Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $80,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

