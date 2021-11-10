Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

