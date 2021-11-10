West Branch Capital LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

