West Branch Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 213,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 108,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:XRX opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

