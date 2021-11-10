Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,102. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

