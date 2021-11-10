Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $3.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $3.06. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $60,479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. 26,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $114.78 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

