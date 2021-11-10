Denali Advisors LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $205,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,026 shares of company stock worth $492,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

