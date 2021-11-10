America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CRMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $842.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

